How to Work From Home Without Killing Your Back and Neck

She recommends the 20-20-20 rule: Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. Also, get up, move around, go for walks and stretch. Any movement that opens up the chest will help relieve the tendency to cave forward, Fleischer says. She also recommends small neck stretches, like turning the head so the ear moves towards the shoulder, to help release tension.

Fleischer isn’t completely against working on the sofa, but she recommends doing so for no more than 30 minutes at a time, not for long work stints. And, if you do find yourself working on the sofa, she suggests placing a pillow behind your back and under your knees to relieve the pressure that slumping into a soft bucket seat can put on your back. Lastly, use a lap desk, if you can.

“The idea is that you want to have some support within the inward curve of your spine so you don't have to do all the work,” Fleischer said.

She also says laptops aren’t great for ergonomics. When the screen is at the right height for the eyes, the keyboard is far too high. But when the keyboard and mouse are at the right height, it’s easy to strain the neck. To minimize these issues, Fleischer recommends using a separate keyboard and mouse.

In the long run, she says, it’s worth the time to scan the body and make sure it’s as aligned as it can be. If something is out of whack, try to creatively adjust the setup so your body is in as neutral a position as it can be.