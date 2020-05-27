Many of us working from home during the pandemic are crouching over laptops on the couch, slumped over a too short table or sitting cross-legged on the floor typing while also trying to entertain a child. It's all taking a toll on our backs and necks. Forum gets tips on easy ways to improve the ergonomics of working at home and suggestions on stretches and exercises to counteract the contortions of working in odd spaces.
Tips for Working From Home Without Ruining Your Neck and Back
at 10:00 AM
Guests:
Vivienne Fleischer, co founder and president, Performance Based Ergonomics
