KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Tips for Working From Home Without Ruining Your Neck and Back
All Things Considered
11:30 pm – 1:30 amAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
11:30 pm – 1:30 amAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Tips for Working From Home Without Ruining Your Neck and Back

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
 (Ridofranz / iStock)

Many of us working from home during the pandemic are crouching over laptops on the couch, slumped over a too short table or sitting cross-legged on the floor typing while also trying to entertain a child. It's all taking a toll on our backs and necks. Forum gets tips on easy ways to improve the ergonomics of working at home and suggestions on stretches and exercises to counteract the contortions of working in odd spaces.

Guests:

Vivienne Fleischer, co founder and president, Performance Based Ergonomics

Sponsored