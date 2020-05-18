KQED is a proud member of
Campaigning And Voting In A Pandemic
The Bay

Campaigning And Voting In A Pandemic

Devin KatayamaMarisa LagosEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan Montecillo
People wait to vote at a voting station for the special election between Democratic state assemblywoman Christy Smith and Republican businessman and ex-Navy pilot Mike Garcia to replace former Democratic Congresswoman Katie Hill in the state's 25th Congressional District, in Santa Clarita on May 12, 2020. (MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

This time of year is a critical point in the run up to the November elections. Normally, campaigns would spend the next few months organizing rallies, town halls and gathering signatures for ballot measures.

But COVID 19 has thrown a wrench in the entire election ecosystem. And come Novevmber, even the process of voting will feel different, whether you're voting by mail or making the trip to do it in person.

Guest: Marisa Lagos, KQED politics correspondent

You can view our raw interview with Marisa in a live taping of this episode here, recorded Wednesday May 13.

