Campaigning And Voting In A Pandemic

This time of year is a critical point in the run up to the November elections. Normally, campaigns would spend the next few months organizing rallies, town halls and gathering signatures for ballot measures.

But COVID 19 has thrown a wrench in the entire election ecosystem. And come Novevmber, even the process of voting will feel different, whether you're voting by mail or making the trip to do it in person.

Guest: Marisa Lagos, KQED politics correspondent

You can view our raw interview with Marisa in a live taping of this episode here, recorded Wednesday May 13.