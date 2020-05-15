Coronavirus Pandemic Decimates State Budget

State lawmakers there are looking at painful cuts to the state budget. Governor Gavin Newsom has projected a somber picture in his revised budget proposal for the state post-coronavirus.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED Politics

California's Schools Face Deep Budget Cuts

Just as schools across the state gear up to reopen, they’re facing deep budget cuts. Governor Newsom is asking legislators to approve some adjustments to soften the blow.

Reporter: Julia McEvoy, KQED

Growing Food and Veggies in South LA

COVID19 times have uncovered a sad irony: As farmers report crops rotting in the fields, hunger is growing nationwide. Food banks are seeing demand skyrocket. One organization in South LA is dedicated to making its community more self sufficient when it comes to food.

Reporter: Deepa Fernandes