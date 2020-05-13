How Virtual Learning Exposed Inequities In Education

Around 1.2 million California students lack adequate access to the internet right now, despite the fact that public schools have moved classes online. That's created a tough scenario for teachers who have a harder time keeping tabs on students, and some educators are worried about what this means to education inequities that existed long before COVID-19.

Guest: Julia McEvoy, senior editor for KQED’s education and equity desk

