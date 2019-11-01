The Tiny Radio Station Relaying Critical Kincade Fire Information in Indigenous Languages

"I realized that not having the language that you need is basically a life or death situation," Soriano said.

That year, a small community radio station tucked behind a residential street in Santa Rosa became the main source of fire information for Spanish-speaking residents of the North Bay. Farmworkers and immigrant families tuned into KBBF-FM for critical information about where the fire was and when to evacuate — information they weren’t getting elsewhere in their native languages.

Now, as the Kincade Fire burns through Sonoma County, KBBF-FM has expanded their role in the community even further. The station is now multilingual and has begun broadcasting in indigenous languages like Mixteco and Triqui.

"We saw this lack of resource in the last North Bay fire complex two years ago in a big way," said Soriano, who volunteers at the station. "Most people were just trying to get Spanish information translated, which was an issue. Now we actually have some of the solutions to translate not everything, but as much as we can."

KBBF-FM has been filling a large need in an area where agriculture draws in many migrants and farmers looking for work. A third of Sonoma County is Latino, and about a quarter of the population speaks a language other than English at home.