Fired, Pregnant, Now Facing Eviction: Some Bay Area Landlords Attempt to Defy Moratoriums

A large picture of the Golden Gate Bridge hangs above the couch in Krystal McMorris’ living room, a nod to her hometown of San Francisco. Her walls are decorated with family photos of her fiance and his 13-year-old son.

“We've made this a home,” McMorris, 29, said of their two-bedroom apartment in Alameda.

A third room serves as McMorris’ office, where she works as the on-site property manager for the complex Playa Del Alameda Apartments. As part of her employment package, she lives there rent free. In exchange, she collects rent and handles any resident concerns.

“Because it's a small site, I pretty much did everything,” McMorris said.

But all of that changed when she received notice that the company she had worked with for six years was laying her off. The notice was dated March 19, two days after Bay Area counties began rolling out shelter-in-place orders.