Isolated COVID-19 Deaths Have People Asking About Right-to-Die Medications

Social workers at Death with Dignity, a national advocacy organization based in Portland, Oregon, have also been answering a steady increase in calls about the coronavirus. About 80% come from people who want these medications “just in case” the pneumonia they have proves to be the coronavirus, or so they can “be ready,” said executive director Peg Sandeen.

This kind of grassroots interest could influence future legislation. The group was sponsoring death with dignity bills in New York, Maryland and Massachusetts before state legislatures closed down because of the pandemic. They have plans to add another three states to their efforts next year. But Sandeen believes legislation that is proposed directly in response to the coronavirus will mainly address advance planning.

“Because it's all about this desire to have control at the end of life and to have whatever your wishes are, play out,” Sandeen said.

The other 20% of their calls right now, she said, are people who want to know what their advance directive needs to say so that if they become ill from the virus, they want any ventilator that would have gone to them, to instead go to someone else.

“They feel like they're older or they have a terminal illness, or for whatever reason that they feel like the ventilator should go to health care workers or to younger folks,” Sandeen said.

The pandemic has also raised questions for people who already have a terminal illness, like Mike Ellis, a retired engineer who lives in Petaluma. He has Lou Gehrig's disease, also called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, which attacks nerve cells that control the muscles.

He’s already been through all the steps to qualify for medical aid in dying. He believes he’s got a couple of months left to live, but under the law, he can take the medication whenever he wants.

“If I got the coronavirus, I'd probably want to initiate it right then,” he said.

Ellis, 64, was diagnosed with ALS three years ago and has since lost his ability to bike and to walk. Eventually, he’ll no longer be able to eat, talk or breathe on his own. But Ellis isn’t interested in sticking around for a death like that.

“Death in America has become inhuman and antiseptic,” he said. “I didn’t want to be put on a ventilator, to be bedridden, and to end my life that way.”

Ellis wants to decide when enough is enough. For him, he says that will be when he’s unable to transfer himself from his wheelchair to his bed or the toilet on his own, or when he can’t eat his wife’s “incredible” cooking and needs a feeding tube.

“This disease has taken so much from me, robbed me of so many things,” he said. “This is the one last thing that I – I want my hand on that lever.”

If Ellis gets COVID-19, he is guaranteed to die from it, according to his doctor, Lonny Shavelson. His respiratory system is already too weak. When Ellis had a mild cold in February, he didn’t have enough strength to cough.

“Oh, man, it was bad,” Ellis said. “I thought I was drowning. My body went into a panic attack mode.”

If he develops the coronavirus, Ellis says he wants to take the fatal medication right away, because if he waits and then loses his ability to swallow it himself, he’ll be stuck with a death he didn’t want.