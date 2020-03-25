What Happens When the Ventilators Run Out?

“So that no individual doctors or providers are making decisions about rationing, in the middle of the night, alone,” Taylor says, “both because it takes the moral distress off of the individual and also because it decreases the possibility of bias taking place.”

The US ventilator supply was already limited before the coronavirus began to spread, with 70 to 80 percent of them already being used for flu, cancer, and other patients, says David Magnus, a biomedical ethics professor at Stanford University and a member of the ethics committee at Stanford Hospital.

“Then you have this thing that comes along that might double or triple the number that are needed,” he says.

The coronavirus attacks the lungs, making it very difficult to breathe for some patients. Magnus says these patients put an additional strain on the ventilator supply not just because they need them to survive, but because they need to be put on them sooner in the disease process than flu patients, for example. Other types of respiratory support, like oxygen delivered through a nasal cannula, are not as available to COVID-19 patients because they put health care workers at risk of getting sick.

“That is very dangerous for everybody in the environment because you're essentially aerosolizing their droplets and shooting them up into the atmosphere,” Magnus says.

Magnus says we will very likely reach the point where ventilators need to be rationed. This is a difficult concept for Americans in the U.S. health care system, who are used to getting whatever care they ask for, even at the end of life, when drastic treatments will not help at all.

“If families tell us, ‘We're not ready to stop yet,’ even though the chances of a good outcome are really terrible, we will put patients on ventilators, send them to the ICU and essentially prolong the dying process in ICUs often for days, or weeks, sometimes even for months,” Magnus says. “But in circumstances of extreme scarcity, then we don't do that.”

Magnus says, if care needs to be rationed, the guiding principle will be around who is most likely to benefit from the care. Patients with a less than 1 percent chance of benefiting from ventilator support, will not get it.

The more difficult decisions are for patients who have a 10 percent, 15 percent or 20 percent chance of benefitting. For these categories, doctors and researchers are turning to data from other countries hit by the virus, scouring the electronic medical records of patients to learn what characteristics of their health profile make them more or less likely to recover.

“The early data does seem to indicate that patients who have more than one organ system down are less likely to benefit, especially if they're older,” Magnus says.