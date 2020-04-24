Assembly Members May Have to Get Tested for Coronavirus Before Returning to Sacramento

California Assembly leaders are considering whether to require all of its members and essential staff to be tested for the coronavirus before May 4, when the Legislature is scheduled to reconvene in Sacramento.

Assembly members are being actively encouraged to request tests from their doctors, and the chamber is also asking Sacramento County’s public health officer to provide tests for essential staff.

"The members of the Democratic caucus have had several discussions about potentially getting tested," Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Los Angeles, said in a statement. "Due to the public nature of our work, the Sacramento County Public Health Officer is recommending Members get tested for COVID-19, and we are taking that guidance seriously."

Assembly Rules Committee Chair Ken Cooley, D-Rancho Cordova, who is coordinating the effort, said he told the county that as many as 400 tests might be needed, allowing for the possibility that the Senate might want to test its members as well. Cooley said he was shocked when the county told him that testing was a good idea.

"Let's talk about that. Let's find out how that can be done," Cooley said the county told him.