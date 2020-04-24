KQED is a proud member of
Assembly Members May Have to Get Tested for Coronavirus Before Returning to Sacramento
Katie Orr
The empty chamber of the California Assembly. (Wikimedia Commons)

California Assembly leaders are considering whether to require all of its members and essential staff to be tested for the coronavirus before May 4, when the Legislature is scheduled to reconvene in Sacramento.

Assembly members are being actively encouraged to request tests from their doctors, and the chamber is also asking Sacramento County’s public health officer to provide tests for essential staff.

"The members of the Democratic caucus have had several discussions about potentially getting tested," Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Los Angeles, said in a statement. "Due to the public nature of our work, the Sacramento County Public Health Officer is recommending Members get tested for COVID-19, and we are taking that guidance seriously."

Assembly Rules Committee Chair Ken Cooley, D-Rancho Cordova, who is coordinating the effort, said he told the county that as many as 400 tests might be needed, allowing for the possibility that the Senate might want to test its members as well. Cooley said he was shocked when the county told him that testing was a good idea.

"Let's talk about that. Let's find out how that can be done," Cooley said the county told him.

Cooley acknowledged that it might look bad for lawmakers to be able to get tested while scores of other people still can’t, but he argued that Assembly members have a constitutional duty to meet and represent their constituents.

"It's a more fundamental public value, which makes me feel it's legitimate to consider," he said. "Is there some additive step that we might take to safeguard all who participate?"

Assembly lawyers believe its members cannot legally vote on issues remotely and must meet in person. In contrast, the state Senate considers remote voting constitutional and has passed a resolution allowing it.

But Cooley also acknowledged that testing members and staff now won't ensure they don’t get sick later.

He said nothing has been decided yet, and lawyers are still looking into whether Assembly testing requirements should go forward. The potential policy also raises several legal questions, including what happens if someone refuses to be tested and whether a positive result would have to be disclosed.

"I don't really have an answer," Cooley said. "I don't really feel I can force the issue. But I honestly feel the lawyers will definitely weigh in on members and employees."