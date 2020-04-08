Governing Under Coronavirus, State Legislature Contemplates Remote Meetings

Meeting over platforms like Zoom has become the rage in this era of social distancing. With the California Legislature out until at least the beginning of May because of COVID-19, lawmakers are considering the possibility of meeting remotely.

The Legislature already had a full plate coming into the year, with issues like homelessness, housing and climate change looming large. But the pandemic has upended all of that, leaving lawmakers with a more basic question: how can they get anything done if they can’t even meet?

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said his office has looked into the possibility of voting remotely, but he's skeptical.

“We have provided for some remote testimony, but the constitution is pretty clear." he said. "Remote voting and remote legislating seems difficult without changing our state constitution.”