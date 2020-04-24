Nursing Home Workers' Union Calls for Better PPE

In the community of Yucaipa in San Bernardino County, 20 people have died from coronavirus — 18 of them from a single skilled nursing facility. At Cedar Mountain Post Acute Rehabilitation, more than a hundred staff and residents have also tested positive for COVID-19. It’s just one startling example of how the coronavirus has ravaged such facilities, their residents and the people who work at them.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED Politics Editor

Call the Midwife: Birth Is Different During the Pandemic

In this pandemic, we’ve been checking in with healthcare workers… and today we’ll hear from a midwife. Some pregnant mothers who want to avoid hospitals during the pandemic are turning to freestanding birth centers — these facilities offer midwife care in a homelike environment. Last month, Pacifica Family Maternity Center in Berkeley received three times as many inquiries as usual.

Guest: Jessamyn Meyerhoff, Berkeley midwife

Scientific Research Continues During Pandemic

Many of us haven't been able to get to work during the pandemic.

That includes scientists who've been shut out of their laboratories and research facilities. But here and there, research is continuing. At Scripps Oceanographic Institution in La Jolla, some staff are still at work on a more than hundred-year-old project to sample the daily temperature and salinity of the ocean.

Guest: Melissa Carter, Director, Shore Stations Program, Scripps Oceanographic Institution