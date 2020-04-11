How do You Cope When Your Elderly Parents are Abroad During COVID-19?

With so much of the world sheltering-in-place for COVID-19, people with aging parents are already nervous. That concern is particularly keen for Indian Americans in the South Bay with aging parents in India.

Meeta Singh moved from Delhi to Utah in 2010 with her husband, daughter and son. Since then, they've moved to Morgan Hill, California and her children left home for college. But after COVID-19 closed many schools, both kids are home for the next few weeks.

"The house is full and it's nice to have family around, but, of course, under these circumstances, everybody is pretty tense," Singh said.

Singh feels especially tense these days when she thinks about her parents, who still live in India. After not seeing them for three years, she was planning a trip in April to stay with them for a month. Her trip got cancelled when COVID-19 hit.