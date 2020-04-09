Ghost Ship Fire Defendant, Derick Almena, Could Be Released from Jail Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The man charged with manslaughter in the Ghost Ship warehouse fire that killed 36 partygoers in Oakland may be released from jail because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials said Wednesday that Alameda County Superior Court Judge Trina Thompson told attorneys that she intends to release Derick Almena from custody at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin and place him in an electronic monitoring program while he awaits retrial.

Almena’s attorney Tony Serra told the San Jose Mercury News that there is a “strong” possibility that officials will release his client.