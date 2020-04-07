Not 'Just in Your Head': California Rolls Out Mental Health Guides for Coping With Coronavirus

Gov. Gavin Newsom opened his daily briefing Tuesday on the status of the coronavirus pandemic in California a bit differently than normal: With a mantra he says his mother used to repeat.

"She said, 'Stand guard at the door of your mind,'" Newsom said.

"Honestly, it took me a decade-plus to figure out what she was ultimately saying. But she was focused on, more than anything else, our capacity to be resilient and to meet challenges head-on, our capacity as human beings to refocus our energies, a sense of purpose, and a sense of optimism and faith that will get through times of challenges — times like today."