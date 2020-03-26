More Covid-19 Tests Coming to California

California appears to be making progress when it comes to virus testing. Governor Gavin Newsom says as of Tuesday, nearly 67,000 tests have been done in the state. And thousands more will soon be completed.

Reporter: Lily Jamali, The California Report co-Host

This Is Not the Time for a Coronavirus Vacation

With pandemic shelter in place orders in effect, a lot of people are getting a little stir crazy at home. You might be thinking about just getting out of town and heading up to the mountains or the desert. But this is not such a great idea.

Guest: Lesley McClurg, KQED Science