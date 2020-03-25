A Long List for FEMA's 'Coronavirus Rumor Control' Website

The Federal Emergency Management Agency launched a "Coronavirus Rumor Control" website designed to refute rumors and misinformation that have been spreading along with the pandemic.

Let's hope the website spends a little time on rumors spread by President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly referred to COVID-19 as the "Chinese virus" and touted the supposed benefits of an unproven drug.

Trump now seems determined to cut short the nation's social distancing measures, never mind the science.

It appears that reviving the economy is about to take precedence over 1 million or so projected deaths in the United States.