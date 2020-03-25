President Trump said during a Fox News town hall Tuesday that he wants the nation "opened up and just raring to go by Easter," which falls on April 12. His statement came as California coronavirus cases rose above 2500 and as New York state announced that its case count is doubling every three days. We'll talk about best quarantining and physical distancing practices as the pandemic spreads and take your questions.
As Trump Hints at End of Quarantines 'by Easter,' Health Experts Sound Alarms
at 9:30 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a Fox News Virtual Town Hall with Anchor Bill Hemmer, in the Rose Garden of the White House on March 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the United States, with New York's case count doubling every three days according to governor Andrew Cuomo. (Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)
Guests:
Jeffrey Klausner, professor of epidemiology, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health
