Caltrans Pulling Toll Takers From Bay Area Bridges Amid Concern Over Coronavirus

In the latest coronavirus-prompted departure from a longstanding Bay Area routine, Caltrans is pulling toll takers from all seven of the Bay Area's state-owned bridges at midnight Friday.

The Bay Area Toll Authority, which operates the bridges in conjunction with Caltrans, said the abrupt but temporary move is being made at the request of Gov. Gavin Newsom "in order to minimize toll collectors’ and toll-paying customers’ risk of exposure to Covid-19 during the current public health emergency."

The decision will affect about 250 Caltrans employees — toll takers, cash handlers and toll-both cleaners — at the Antioch, Benicia-Martinez, Carquinez, Richmond-San Rafael, Bay, San Mateo and Dumbarton bridges. Caltrans is expected to assign those workers to other duties.

Those who use Fastrak electronic toll tags — now the majority of those who cross the state-owned bridges — will see no change in how they proceed through toll plazas or how they're billed.

Those who lack Fastrak tags should proceed through toll plazas without stopping, Caltrans says. Automated cameras will capture license-plate images and drivers will be billed through the mail for the cost of the toll only with no other processing fees.