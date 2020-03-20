Unemployed, Uninsured, Uncertain

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

For Out-of-Work Bartender and Caterer, Biggest Concern Now is Having Enough Food to Eat

Ilse Villacorta has a degree from UC Berkeley, and up until recently, she worked as a bartender and caterer. Now, she has no work, and no income. Reporter Sam Harnett went to visit her at her home in Oakland before the shelter-in-place order.

Salinas Farmworker Bracing for Reduced Hours, Potential Exposure to Virus

Maricruz Ladino is a farmworker who’s on the front lines of bringing us our food supply. She lives in Salinas, and she packs and inspects lettuce at night. Host Sasha Khokha checked in with Ladino, who says her shifts have been cut, and she’s worried about what will happen if she or her co-workers get sick.

People who no longer receive a paycheck are even more vulnerable to eviction. Governor Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order authorizing local governments to stop evictions and foreclosures. Reporter Ariella Markowitz talked to someone in Long Beach who was evicted just before that order was signed. For her, that help has come too late.

