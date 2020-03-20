For People Already Foreclosed On, Eviction 'Moratorium' Measures Are Too Little, Too Late

Her parents bought two properties on Fashion Avenue in 1974. Dagne said she had been using the second home to offer housing for people in desperate situations.

“I grab these people off the street, love on them, give them a hot meal and, you know, transition them into a better quality of life," she said.

But this week, Dagne was sitting in her car, filled with piles of her belongings. Her neighbor’s lawn was scattered with the contents of Dagne’s entire life. She watched her nephew and niece help haul a washing machine into a huge moving van.

Three weeks ago, Dagne received an eviction notice.

Dagne said she took a loan out on her home and wasn’t able to make payments, so the lender went after her house. She was foreclosed on, and evicted.

She already had two strokes, chronic back problems and has been living on disability since 2011.

Then, the coronavirus hit.

“It's overwhelming,” she said. “It's really overwhelming. I've never been through anything like this before.”

“I think that's the last of her worries,” said Oluwakemi Deckon, Dagne’s 15-year-old niece. She was there helping the move because her school was canceled.

Dagne said when coronavirus started popping up in the news, she didn't give it any attention. But now, Dagne is concerned. She has asthma and bronchitis, which makes her more likely to die from COVID-19.