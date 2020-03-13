Calif. Supermarkets Slammed with Nervous Shoppers

Health Officials Monitor Sacramento Senior Living Facility

State health officials are keeping a close eye on a senior living facility near Sacramento after one of its residents died this week from complications related to the COVID 19 virus.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

Desert Residents Cope with Cancellation of Festivals

Both the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals in Riverside County have been postponed because of coronavirus fears. And that will affect way more than music superstars and their fans. It’s a big blow to people’s livelihoods in surrounding desert communities.

Reporter: Benjamin Gottlieb, KCRW

Supermarkets Slammed with Nervous Shoppers

Last night, Saul visited at a supermarket in the city of Glendale. Like so many grocery stores across the state, it was packed with shoppers loading up on food and essentials. With the coronavirus outbreak, they just didn’t know what the future might bring.

Guest: Ricky Valenzuela, nervous shopper