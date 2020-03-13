With the precautions that many Bay Area cities, event spaces and businesses are taking around the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), residents are seeing fewer opportunities to interact with their communities.
How Are You Helping Your Community Through Coronavirus?
A mostly empty BART train travels from Oakland to San Francisco on Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Since the coronavirus outbreak began, we've seen sporting events canceled, theatre performances postponed and museums closed by what is now officially a pandemic.
And social distancing measures – meant to keep the virus from spreading more widely – have started to rule out even casual meetups for some people.
Now the question on a lot of people's minds is: How can I contribute to my community when I can't interact with my community?
We're collecting your tips and questions, and hope to share those ideas with other people trying to help — and stay connected to — their Bay Area communities.
