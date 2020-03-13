KQED is a proud member of
How Are You Helping Your Community Through Coronavirus?
Bianca HernandezMichelle Wiley
A mostly empty BART train travels from Oakland to San Francisco on Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

With the precautions that many Bay Area cities, event spaces and businesses are taking around the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), residents are seeing fewer opportunities to interact with their communities.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began, we've seen sporting events canceled, theatre performances postponed and museums closed by what is now officially a pandemic.

And social distancing measures – meant to keep the virus from spreading more widely – have started to rule out even casual meetups for some people.

Now the question on a lot of people's minds is: How can I contribute to my community when I can't interact with my community?

We're collecting your tips and questions, and hope to share those ideas with other people trying to help — and stay connected to — their Bay Area communities.

