Governor Newsom Issues New Guidelines to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Governor Newsom Issues New Guidelines on Preventing Spread of COVID-19

In response to the novel coronavirus, Governor Gavin Newsom’s office has released new state guidelines for how Californians should interact with one another and in what number: advising specifically that all non-essential public gatherings in the state should be limited to no more than 250 people.

Grand Princess Passengers Arrive at Air Station in San Diego

Hundreds of passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship, which was hit with a coronavirus outbreak, have been flown to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. They’re being held there under quarantine.

Reporter: Matt Hoffman, KPBS

Ventura Congresswoman Self-Quarantines

Across the country, the novel coronavirus is also compelling many people to self- quarantine as a precautionary measure. That includes Democratic Congresswoman Julia Brownley from Ventura. She decided to quarantine herself after a person she met in Washington last week was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Sacramento County Changes Strategy to Mitigate COVID-19 Spread

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the state and the nation, conferences have been canceled, universities are moving to online instruction, and cities are banning large gatherings. The World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic. But Sacramento County is dialing back community-wide efforts to contain the disease.

Reporter: Nina Sparling, KQED

