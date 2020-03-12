Trump Suspends All Travel From Europe for 30 Days to Combat COVID-19

"This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history," Trump said.

"I am confident that by counting and continuing to take these tough measures, we will significantly reduce the threat to our citizens and we will ultimately and expeditiously defeat this virus."

Trump explained that the travel restrictions will be adjusted "subject to conditions on the ground." However, he added, the government will make travel exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screening.

Globally, the number of cases has exceeded 125,000, with more than 1,000 of those reported in the United States.

Investors yet again have taken notice.

Stocks took a nosedive on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumping 5.9%. The slide moved the market decline from a correction to a bear market, which traders usually define as a drop of 20% or more from a recent high point. It marks the first time since the 2008 financial crisis that the Dow dipped into bear market territory.

Outside Wall Street, as the coronavirus increasingly disrupts daily American life — from school cancellations to companies pushing employees to work from home to cities banning large public gatherings — the Trump administration and Congress are rushing to unveil countermeasures.