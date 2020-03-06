Some Bay Area Schools Close in Preparation for Coronavirus

As the coronavirus bears down on northern California, schools have begun closing, while districts are still scrambling to prepare. After the Centers for Disease Control urged education officials to plan for extended closures, local school leaders working to lay the groundwork for remote learning are bumping up against complex logistics and equity issues.

In San Francisco, Lowell High School has closed and cancelled school events after a student’s relative tested positive for the virus. The campus will stay closed until further notice. In Oakland, Aspire Monarch Academy, a charter school, closed through the end of the week to “assess the risk presented by a staff member with potential, but not confirmed, exposure to the coronavirus,” according to the Oakland Unified School district.

Alameda County district superintendents briefed by Alameda County Public Health Department officials learned yesterday that a single confirmed case of the virus among students or staff will trigger a school closure recommendation from the department, with closures expected to last about two weeks.

While children seem to be at low risk of getting seriously ill themselves, they could spread the virus to others. A formal guidance document from the department is in final stages.

“Expect that this is going to happen,” said Alameda County Office of Education spokesperson Michelle Smith McDonald. “Don't know who, don't know where, but expect that we're going to have confirmations as we begin to test more people.”

But closing a school is no small task. Officials said they were awaiting guidance on remote learning from the California Department of Education. In the meantime, Berkeley Unified officials held a shutdown contingency meeting today and there were more questions than answers.

“Like many districts in California and probably around the country, we currently have no process in place to accommodate distance learning at this kind of a scale,” said district spokeswoman Trish McDermott. “There are a lot of challenges.” Not all students have internet access she says, pointing out the district serves students who are homeless or whose families can’t afford home internet.

Like other districts, Berkeley has assembled a team of administrators to develop contingency plans and assess distance learning options. In the absence of formal guidance from the state education department, education organizations and have stepped in to offer advice.

And districts are looking to one another for help. “Everyone is sharing their best practices and their ideas,” McDermott said. “We're all facing similar challenges, and the situation is just moving very quickly.”

In Sonoma County, where fires and floods have forced emergency closures in the past few years, schools may have a leg up.

At The Healdsburg School in Sonoma County, which briefly closed earlier this weak out of concerns over the virus, teachers had begun collaborating on academic continuation plans a week earlier. On the day of the closure, teachers conveyed lesson plans to parents, or in the case of middle school students, directly to students via Google Classroom.

One Kindergarten teacher recorded a video of herself reading a story and uploaded it to YouTube for parents to show to her students at home. At the middle school level, teachers and students turned to Google Classroom to continue instruction, and lessons from Kahn Academy.

Carrie Smith, assistant director of The Healdsburg School says she’s gotten positive feedback from families about the approach. “They appreciate our clear communication and quick actions and the access to the curriculum so students can still continue with their learning at home.”