SF Supervisors Call for Ban on Evictions During Coronavirus Outbreak

San Francisco leaders announced a package of legislation on Tuesday aimed at cushioning the impact of coronavirus on the city's residents. As large gatherings and events have been canceled and people are urged to practice social distancing, several of the city’s supervisors sought to address the impact of the current public health crisis especially on temporary, lower-wage and service workers, and on small businesses.
“We know that as a result of the state of emergency and government-recommended precautions, that many folks have been experiencing income loss in the city and that further income loss is anticipated,” said Supervisor Dean Preston at a press conference Tuesday in front of City Hall.