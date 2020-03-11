SF Supervisors Call for Ban on Evictions During Coronavirus Outbreak

Preston announced legislation to prohibit landlords from evicting tenants for failing to pay rent if tenants could show that their inability to pay is related to the current state of emergency surrounding the coronavirus.

"This is a public health crisis and we need to make sure that it doesn’t create a whole new housing crisis in the upcoming weeks," Preston said. "We know that so many San Franciscans – especially those who are working class or communities of color – will be hit especially hard by losing income during this period. We need to make sure that they don’t also lose their housing."

Supervisor Gordon Mar said he will propose legislation to create a new category of sick leave to be used during public health crises, so that workers would have greater flexibility in taking time off should they get sick or need to care for others who are sick.

"No one should have to choose between their health and their job," Mar said.

Mar is also proposing the creation of a multilingual hotline that workers can call with questions about their rights.