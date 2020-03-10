Coronavirus: SF to Provide Quarantine Spots for Homeless Residents

“Our top priority is public health and slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” she said. “It’s important that we take measures like this to care for our most vulnerable residents, including people who are homeless.”

Low-income people and people experiencing homelessness are more vulnerable to the disease, city public health officials said, because they are more likely to have underlying conditions that could further exacerbate the illness.

RVs will be staged at the Presidio and in other “secure locations” throughout the city as needed, officials said. While the city works to find vacant properties to lease, it will work with hotel operators to find temporary housing.

The city has already recommended canceling large gatherings, is encouraging telecommuting and is telling people who are elderly, or who have underlying health conditions, to stay home as much as possible.