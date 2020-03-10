KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Coronavirus: SF to Provide Quarantine Spots for Homeless Residents
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: SF to Provide Quarantine Spots for Homeless Residents

Erin Baldassari
In a statement, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the move is an effort to provide quarantine locations for people who may not have access to homes where they can self-isolate. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

San Francisco will provide RVs, unoccupied residential property and hotel rooms for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing homelessness or are living in residential hotel rooms, shelters or in group settings.

The move is an effort to provide quarantine locations for people who may not have access to homes where they can self-isolate, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said in a statement Tuesday.

related coverage

“Our top priority is public health and slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” she said. “It’s important that we take measures like this to care for our most vulnerable residents, including people who are homeless.”

Low-income people and people experiencing homelessness are more vulnerable to the disease, city public health officials said, because they are more likely to have underlying conditions that could further exacerbate the illness.

RVs will be staged at the Presidio and in other “secure locations” throughout the city as needed, officials said. While the city works to find vacant properties to lease, it will work with hotel operators to find temporary housing.

The city has already recommended canceling large gatherings, is encouraging telecommuting and is telling people who are elderly, or who have underlying health conditions, to stay home as much as possible.

Sponsored

On Monday, Breed’s office allocated $5 million to expand cleaning services in shelters, homeless resource centers and residential hotels. It will also use the money to provide meals and expand shelter hours for any shelters that do not already operate 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday also announced a legislative package to help support residents and businesses through the outbreak, including proposals that would suspend certain evictions and ask banks to halt foreclosures on small businesses.

“We know this is going to be a trying time for everyone, and we need to make sure people aren’t losing their homes during this state of emergency,” said Supervisor Dean Preston in a statement. “There is never a good time for people to be displaced, but this is a particularly bad time for anyone to be forced out of their home."

As of Tuesday at 12 p.m., there were 14 reported cases of COVID-19 in San Francisco, according to its Department of Public Health.

According to local public health officials, there have been no confirmed cases among homeless people thus far.

This story has been updated.