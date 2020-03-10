Coronavirus: SF to Provide Quarantine Spots for Homeless Residents

On Monday, Breed’s office allocated $5 million to expand cleaning services in shelters, homeless resource centers and residential hotels. It will also use the money to provide meals and expand shelter hours for any shelters that do not already operate 24 hours a day and seven days a week.
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday also announced a legislative package to help support residents and businesses through the outbreak, including proposals that would suspend certain evictions and ask banks to halt foreclosures on small businesses.
“We know this is going to be a trying time for everyone, and we need to make sure people aren’t losing their homes during this state of emergency,” said Supervisor Dean Preston in a statement. “There is never a good time for people to be displaced, but this is a particularly bad time for anyone to be forced out of their home."
As of Tuesday at 12 p.m., there were 14 reported cases of COVID-19 in San Francisco, according to its Department of Public Health.
According to local public health officials, there have been no confirmed cases among homeless people thus far.
