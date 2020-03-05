Sanders Campaign Hustled for Latino Vote

California Declares State of Emergency in Response to Coronavirus
As COVID-19 cases mount and the state marks its first confirmed coronavirus death, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state-wide emergency Wednesday. Meanwhile, Los Angeles County has declared a local health emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Kids and Coronavirus: What to Know
A lot of parents are worried about what kind of risk the new coronavirus poses to their children. Experts have reassuring news.
Reporter: Lesley McClurg, KQED Science
Sanders' Focus on Latino Voters in California Pays Off
In this Tuesday’s California presidential primary Latino voters voted in huge numbers for Bernie Sanders. The community's support has been the focus of his campaign.
Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED Politics