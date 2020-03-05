Sanders Campaign Hustled for Latino Vote

California Declares State of Emergency in Response to Coronavirus

As COVID-19 cases mount and the state marks its first confirmed coronavirus death, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state-wide emergency Wednesday. Meanwhile, Los Angeles County has declared a local health emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kids and Coronavirus: What to Know

A lot of parents are worried about what kind of risk the new coronavirus poses to their children. Experts have reassuring news.

Reporter: Lesley McClurg, KQED Science

In this Tuesday’s California presidential primary Latino voters voted in huge numbers for Bernie Sanders. The community's support has been the focus of his campaign.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED Politics