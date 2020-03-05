Sanders' Focus on Latino Voters in California Pays Off

In the run up to Tuesday's California presidential primary, polls found Latino voters were particularly excited about voting for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic race. Sanders, in turn, focused a lot of attention on Latinos, who make up about one third of the electorate in the state. And his strategy appears to have worked — with Sanders leading the primary with nearly 34% of the vote as of the latest count on March 4.

At a rally in San Jose the weekend before the primary, Sanders supporters got pumped up for Tuesday's election. Among them was Abby Gonzalez, who said she has been “feeling the Bern” since she was a college student during the 2016 election.

“I just feel like his policies and his energy [are] still relevant and much needed,” she said.

That’s exactly the energy Sanders’ campaign is trying to generate — with voters in general and Latinos in particular — as he vies for the Democratic nomination. The campaign had an extensive ground game in California leading up to the primary and reached out to Latino voters all over the state.