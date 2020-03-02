More than 20 Million People Are Registered To Vote In CA. But Will They?

As we head into Super Tuesday, voter registration in California is at an all-time high. More than 20 million voters are currently registered in the state. Voter registration campaigns and the state’s successful motor voter law have likely put younger and more diverse Californians on the voter rolls.

Reporter: Hayley Gray

California has 415 delegates up for grabs in tomorrow's election. The process of doling out the hundreds of Democratic delegates up for grabs is enough to make a mathematician's head hurt.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Tomorrow's Only Statewide Measure Asks For Billions For Schools

The only statewide measure on tomorrow's ballot asks voters to consider borrowing $15 billion to fund school construction projects. In the next two years, California's aging schools are projected to need more than $100 billion for facilities. Some for new construction, most for maintenance.

Reporter: Vanessa Rancaño, KQED