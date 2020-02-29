Pupusas for Voters, Love for Activists, and No More Nightly Movies for Catalina Island

A Long-Shot Candidate Hopes to Inspire Political Engagement

At 19, Marshall Woodmansee knows the cards are stacked against him. He’s running for City Council in San Jose. Reporter Christine Nguyen followed Marshall in the weeks leading up to the March 3rd election. He’s an underdog without powerful backers or money. And that, he says, is the problem with local government.

College Students Bet On Pupusas and Raunchy Rap To Turn Out Voters

California colleges and universities have a bigger role in this year’s elections. Dozens of campuses across the state will host voting centers for the first time. KPCC’s Adolfo Guzman-Lopez talked to students at Cal State Northridge who are trying to increase turnout among their peers.

Letter to My California Dreamer: How An Earlier Version of ‘Taking A Knee’ Led to Love

For our series, “Letter to my California Dreamer,” we ask listeners to write a letter to their family’s original Californian. This week’s letter comes from Matt Elkins, to his political activist parents, Morton and Thelma Elkins.

If you’ve ever been to Catalina Island, the first thing you spot in the harbor when you come in on the ferry is the massive Catalina Casino. Inside sits the Avalon Theatre, which has been showing films since the “talkies” of the 1920s. But the Avalon has stopped showing nightly movies. In the age of Netflix, it just can’t fill seats. Our intern Ariella Markowitz grew up on Catalina, and she tells us what the theater means to locals.