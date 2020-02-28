After Nearly 100 Years, Catalina Island's Avalon Theatre to Stop Showing Nightly Films

On a chilly December evening, I went on a ride over to the Avalon Theatre island-style, in the back seat of a golf cart. It was two nights before the theater stopped showing movies for good.

“It's very sad,” said Clara Alvarez. We’ve been friends since elementary school, but were visiting for the holidays. We were on our way to see "Jumanji: The Next Level." “It's the only reason why we're going to see 'Jumanji: The Next Level,' ” she admitted.

Her sister Diana also came. “It honestly seems like a big fuck you to the community,” she said. “That one lifeline is being taken away. We feel so much more isolated now.”

Most people visit Catalina Island as tourists — but over 4,000 people live there year round.

For islanders, the theater is a lifeline. On a regular night, going to the movies was one of the only things to do. Catalina is surrounded by water, isolated from Los Angeles by an hour-long boat ride. Seeing a movie meant getting a taste of culture outside our island, being transported to a different place.

I even graduated high school inside the Avalon Theatre.

Named after the town of Avalon, the theater felt like our theater.

Soon, we arrived at the Casino. We pulled over and bought our tickets. The film started, and Danny DeVito appeared. I was at peace. It was a normal night, and also a sacred experience.

“Sacred really, that's really the word," said Melinda Benson, who also grew up on Catalina. She lives in San Francisco now. “It's just breathtaking, you know.”

This past November, Melinda saw a controversial post on the Catalina Discussion Page, a Facebook group for local drama. In frank language, it announced, "We will discontinue showing movies at the Avalon Theatre."

“I had to read it again,” Melinda said. “I was just in shock and disbelief.”

Soon after, she made a petition on Change.org that went viral. It has almost 20,000 signatures, which is more than four times the population of Catalina.

She sent the petition to the theater’s owner and operator, the Island Company. The CEO, Randy Herrel, sent her an email, saying, “It’s out of our hands.”

Ticket sales for movies have been declining since the 1950s. And industry giants, like Disney, take over half of ticket revenue.

The theater seats over 1,000 people, but only 36 people show up on an average night — it’s a financial sinkhole.

But this economic logic feels cold to Melinda. “The kids of Avalon, they're the ones that are going to be hurt the most by this," she said.

William Wrigley Jr., of chewing gum fame, bought the Catalina Island Company in 1919. He had a vision: to turn the livestock farmlands into a glamorous tourist destination. He built the theater and upstairs ballroom in 1929 for $2 million.

The theater premiered with "The Iron Mask," a part-talkie. Celebrities in the 1930s and '40s flocked to Catalina for film premieres and to escape Los Angeles. Some still do.