Letter to My California Dreamer: Two Californians Protesting 'Communist Witch Hunts' Fall in Love

Indeed, outing people for their communist beliefs and/or sympathies, true or not, had already taken its toll for some time.

Dad, you lost your job as an English teacher when you refused to sign the oath. You took a job as a warehouseman, and became active in the International Longshoreman’s and Warehouse Union. That was a red flag for the House Un-American Activities Committee, or HUAC, as it was called. They interrogated you in 1960, when they dropped into San Francisco like a circus.

I keep the recording of that interrogation, first broadcast on KQED, on my phone for those times where I need strength, or just miss you.

Everything about it: the accusations, parlance, and countenance made for a surreal stage production of sorts. You were prepared. In your own, very familiar way, you utilized your time to defend, disarm, and educate, flustering and flummoxing your interrogator before finally being excused.

Mom, you were raising two young daughters, were also six months pregnant with me. You worked for the Red Cross, managing to fly under the radar even though you also refused to sign the oath. You often said that the pressure was enormous, and that just giving in and going along with the majority was a choice both tempting yet unimaginable.

At great cost to your growing family, you dealt with wire taps, threats, even swastikas graffitied on your Richmond, California home.

Dad, you were officially vindicated in 1967, when the California Supreme Court ruled 6-1 that the Levering Act was unconstitutional.

You and mom went on to have careers as social workers and business owners in Berkeley. You stayed surrounded by the people who emerged, scarred but alive. At the height of the Vietnam War, you marched down Telegraph Avenue, lined up against the California National Guard with your kids. You continued to fight other battles as they came up, wack-a-mole style. Mom, even while you had cancer and were going blind, you organized and fought for the rights of low-vision sufferers.

Mom and Dad, your efforts and experiences teed up a much easier existence for me and my sisters. I envy your strength, and often wonder if I could call on it under the same circumstances. In the current political climate, your help would be invaluable.

Love, Matt

