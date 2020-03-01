Letter to My California Dreamer: Two Californians Protesting 'Communist Witch Hunts' Fall in Love

For a series we’re calling “Letter To My California Dreamer,” we’re asking Californians from all walks of life to write a short letter to one of the first people in their family who came to the Golden State. The letter should explain:
What was their California Dream?
What happened to it?
Is that California Dream still alive for you?
Here's a letter from Matt Elkins, to his mom and dad, Thelma and Morton Elkins.
Dear Mom and Dad,
You both came to San Francisco from the East Coast. Dad, you came from Philly in the 1940s to attend Stanford on the GI Bill. Mom, you were working in a New York shipyard in the early 1950s. You visited a friend in San Francisco and never left. Your friends and family were bewildered by your choice to relocate so far away. You both would say that California was founded by those who chose to leave somewhere else.
You were both political southpaws, and had a deep dislike and fear of the communist witch hunts, spreading like lava across the country, ruining lives in its cold-war path. In 1953, Governor Earl Warren passed the Levering Act, which required all public employees to sign a loyalty oath disavowing “radical beliefs.” You fell in love with each other after meeting at a non-signers' party. Not signing the oath was an earlier, more dangerous version of "taking a knee.” The outcome could eventually lead people to jail, the poorhouse, even suicide.