California Braces for Spread of Novel Coronavirus

Governor Gavin Newsom says the state is working closely with federal officials to tests as many potential coronavirus patients as possible. Solano County here in the Bay Area did so just yesterday after getting confirmation that a woman there tested positive. It may be the first transmission of the virus that can't be tied to travel from outside the U.S.

Fears of Novel Coronavirus Prompt Conference Cancellations

Growing fears over coronavirus are prompting tech companies to cancel conference plans here in the Bay Area. Microsoft Gamestack and Epic Games announced they would withdraw from the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. Several others already announced that they will not attend the mid-March event.

Reporter: Nina Sparling, KQED

Sanctuary State Law Not Always Followed By Police

Earlier this month, the Trump administration ratcheted up efforts to punish California for its so-called “sanctuary state” law. But a state new passed in 2017 -- which limits when California law enforcement can help U.S. immigration authorities -- remains controversial within the state. More than two years after the law took effect, police don’t always follow it.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Extra-Dry February Has Officials Hoping For a Wet March

State water officials have announced that snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is 46-percent of normal for this time of year. Twenty-three percent of the state is in a "moderate drought."