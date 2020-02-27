CDC Confirms New Case of Coronavirus in California

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed a case of novel coronavirus in California that is not known to be related to travel or direct contact with someone who’s already contracted the virus. The person is a resident of Solano county and contact tracing in this case has already begun.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED

Facebook Moves to Prevent Coronavirus Misinformation

Facebook says its prohibiting advertisements that make false claims about products tied to the coronavirus, like face mask advertisements claiming the products are 100% guaranteed to prevent the spread of the virus.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, KQED

Building Affordable Housing Faces Hurdles

There’s a major push in California, from the governor down, to make housing more affordable. But the latest home price number show why that’s easier said than done. They should prices rising by their biggest margin in five years.

Reporter: Darrell Satzman, KCRW

LA D.A. Race: How Do the Front-runners Compare?

Voters in Los Angeles County have a big decision to make on Election Day. Who should be the county’s District Attorney? Incumbent Jackie Lacey or her leading opponent, George Gascon, the former D.A. of San Francisco. Saul Gonzalez finds out more about the candidates.

Reporter: Emily Elena Dugdale, KPCC