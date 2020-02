Mountain View has been debating rent control for a while now. This time, it's taking the form of Measure D, which would, among other things, cap annual rent increases at 4%.

The debate over the ballot measure features some of the usual suspects: landlords, tenants' rights groups, and local government officials. But mobile home renters continue to be left out of the conversation.

Guest: Adhiti Bandlamudi, KQED Silicon Valley reporter