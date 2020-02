You're being tracked online all the time, no matter what you're doing. And that data isn't just being collected, it's being sold everywhere.

There's been no substantial federal action on this issue. But this year, a new California law took effect. It lets you request the data about you from any company in the state.

So KQED's Rachael Myrow took it upon herself to obtain her own data.

Guest: Rachael Myrow, KQED Silicon Valley desk senior editor