Mike Bloomberg on Defense as Democratic Candidates Face Off in Las Vegas

“I hope you heard what his defense was, is ‘I have been nice to some women’ — that just doesn't cut it,” she said. “He has gotten some number of women — a dozen, who knows, to sign NDAs.”

Warren then turned to Bloomberg: “Are you willing to release them so we can hear their side of the story?” she asked to cheers in the debate hall.

Bloomberg demurred, saying that both sides agreed to what he later called the “consensual” agreements. Warren pushed back — as did former Vice President Joe Biden and Sanders. All three tied this issue to the central issue of the Democratic primary: Which candidate is going to be able to beat President Donald Trump.

Sanders pivoted to what he framed as Bloomberg’s other weaknesses.

“Maybe we should also talk about how Bloomberg supported George W. Bush for president in 2004,” Sanders said. “Maybe we can talk about a billionaire saying we should not raise the minimum wage, or that we should cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. If that’s a way to beat Donald Trump, wow am I surprised!”

But Sanders found himself the focus of attacks as well.

Buttigieg warned that nominating Sanders or Bloomberg, “the two most polarizing people on this stage … a socialist and a billionaire” would mean that Democrats cannot win back the White House.

“We shouldn’t have to choose between a candidate who wants to burn the party down and one who wants to sell this party out,” Buttigieg said about Sanders and Bloomberg.

Sanders was also put on the defensive over reports that his supporters were online bullies threatening anyone who disagrees with or challenges his positions.

“Leadership is also about how you motivate people to treat other people,” Buttigieg said.

Amy Klobuchar also piped up: “I have an idea how we can stop sexism on internet -- we could nominate a woman for president of United States,” she said.

Bloomberg repeatedly faced attack for being so wealthy, and the media mogul pushed back.

“We’re not going to throw out capitalism. We tried that. Other countries tried that. It was called communism and it didn’t work,” he said.

Sanders countered, arguing that when Trump receives “$800 million in tax breaks” to build luxury housing “that’s socialism for the rich.”

But Bloomberg did concede that “the rich aren’t paying their fair share.”

The debate exposed some of the sharpest differences and the harsh feelings between some of the candidates, with several of them yelling and talking over each other at times.

It also reflected the very high stakes for these six Democrats as the field continues to winnow down as voters finally start to weigh in.

The outcome of this race is being closely watched, as it’s the first diverse state to weigh in, one that is far more representative of the Democratic electorate than Iowa or New Hampshire. Senator Sanders is considered the favorite to win, but a second place showing for any of his opponents could help propel their candidacies as well as the race heads to South Carolina then 14 states — including California — on Super Tuesday, March 3.

After Iowa and New Hampshire, Nevada represents a stark change in demographics in the campaign for president. According to the U.S. Census, just under 50% of Nevadans are white, 29% are Latino, 10% are Black and 9% are Asian.

Yet it took until the last 20 minutes of the debate for immigration to even come up -- with the candidates sparring over who has been the most effective advocate for so-called Dreamers who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

The debate's importance was heightened by its proximity to Super Tuesday, when voters in California and 13 other states including Texas, Virginia and Colorado will choose nearly one-third of all the delegates up for grabs this primary season.

A new poll this week by the Public Policy Institute of California found Sen. Bernie Sanders solidifying his lead in the state. The 78-year-old Vermonter was the top choice of 32% of likely voters, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden at 14% followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 13% and former Mayors Pete Buttigieg and Michael Bloomberg with 12% each.

No one else hit double digits. The results show a steep decline for Biden in California from the January PPIC poll where Biden had 24% compared with 27% for Sanders and 23% for Warren.