Governor Newsom's Approach To Homelessness Continues To Evolve

Governor Gavin Newsom will deliver his second State of the State Address from Sacramento today, where he’s likely to talk about one of California's thorniest issues: homelessness. It's an issue that’s followed Newsom since the start of his political career here in San Francisco.

Reporter: Erin Baldassari, KQED

Union President Critical Of Sanders Ad

The head of PG&E's largest union has some words for Democratic Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders. In a new video IBEW President Tom Dalzell attacks Sanders' calls for a public takeover of the utility, which has been in bankruptcy protection for the last year.

Lawmakers Call For More Local Control Over Wildfire Prevention

The California Public Utilities Commission has the sole authority to make sure utility companies like PG&E are safely managing their equipment and taking preventative measures like maintaining vegetation. A new bill would expand that power to authorities including local district attorneys and the state attorney general.

Reporter: Kate Wolffe, KQED

After 78 Years, California Offers Apology For Japanese Internment

In 1942 President Franklin Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which authorized the incarceration of Japanese-Americans and immigrants from Japan living in the United States after Pearl Harbor. This week a California lawmaker will announce a resolution demanding an official apology from the state legislature for its role.