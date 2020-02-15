The Political Mind of Jerry Brown: Direct Action

Explore lessons from a lifetime in politics in KQED’s new podcast "The Political Mind of Jerry Brown." Scott Shafer spent more than 40 hours interviewing the former governor at his ranch in Colusa County, covering a life and career unmatched in California politics.

In the series' sixth episode, Brown takes office as mayor of Oakland in 1999, with the goals of improving development, public safety and schools. He learns that solving the city’s issues will take direct action: negotiating with neighbors, riding along with cops and walking the hallways of the city’s schools. But critics say getting closer to the problems didn’t remove Brown’s blind spots.