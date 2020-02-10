Power Restoration Underway After Winds Cause Widespread Outages in Bay Area

PG&E crews have restored power to about 300,000 customers who lost electricity as strong winds slammed the Bay Area over the weekend, but about 55,000 customers were still without power as of 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Through much of the day, gusty winds toppled trees, suspended ferry trips and brought down power lines throughout the region.

Golden Gate Ferry service between San Francisco and Marin County will be delayed five to 10 minutes during commute hours Monday, due to the high winds and King tides that caused minor damage to the inner berth at the San Francisco terminal.

The wind was so strong, officials with the San Francisco Fire Department said it even contributed to the shattering of a window on the Millennium Tower in the Financial District.

"On Sunday, the strongest winds were experienced in the North Bay at higher elevations, over 3,000 feet," said meteorologist David King with the National Weather Service. "It's looking like our strongest gusts are in the upper 80 miles an hour. Probably some isolated locations near those observation stations might have gotten something a little bit faster than that."