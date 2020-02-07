'Lost Hope': Tens of Thousands of Asylum-Seekers Face Tough Prospects in US Courts

Only 187 people — 0.3% of the men, women and children placed in Remain in Mexico — have won the protections so far. Meanwhile, one-third, almost 20,000 people, have lost their claims and were ordered deported, according to researchers at Syracuse University.

For asylum-seekers who are allowed to pursue their claims while residing in the U.S., obtaining protection is more likely: Immigration courts granted asylum in about 30% of cases last year.

Supporters of the Remain in Mexico policy say it prevents migrants who want to come work in the U.S. from abusing the asylum system, while offering migrants with legitimate claims faster proceedings, as those cases are prioritized by immigration courts.

“It has made it possible for people who do qualify for asylum, who are genuinely in need of protection, to get relief sooner because they are in more accelerated proceedings,” said Jessica Vaughan, director of policy studies at the Center for Immigration Studies, which favors reducing immigration. “Before they would simply have been put in limbo, waiting for years for their first hearings even.”

Critics counter that the policy places vulnerable migrants at risk in dangerous areas of Mexico and erodes due process rights. It’s next to impossible for asylum-seekers in Mexico, who are often living in shelters or in the streets, to find legal help, assemble evidence and present their cases to U.S. courts, according to interviews with migrants and attorneys.

“It’s sort of an asylum process in name only,” said Lisa Knox, an immigration lawyer who represented Oviedo in his claim. “The reality is that, for most people there, they are not getting a fair shake.”

U.S. immigration law is complex, and migrants often don’t speak English or understand how to build a successful asylum claim and navigate the court system. Representation by a U.S. immigration lawyer is key to winning the protections.

But only 5% of people in the Remain in Mexico program have legal representation. By contrast, 37% of all immigrants fighting deportation cases have an attorney, according to the American Immigration Council.