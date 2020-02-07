'Lost Hope': Tens of Thousands of Asylum-Seekers Face Tough Prospects in US Courts

Douglas Oviedo was among the first asylum-seekers the Trump administration required to wait in Mexico for a decision on their immigration claims. The evangelical pastor from Honduras remembers reporters and immigrant advocates greeting him as authorities escorted him from the U.S. back to Tijuana on Jan. 30, 2019.
That spotlight, he said, led the American Civil Liberties Union to ask him to join a lawsuit seeking to stop the new policy, known as “Remain in Mexico.” And that’s how he eventually met an attorney who would represent him in immigration court.
“I was very lucky,” Oviedo, 36, told KQED. “When I was returned, a lot of people had their eyes on what was happening because it was a new policy of the U.S. government.”
But when Saul Arzu, another asylum-seeker from Honduras, was also sent back to Tijuana a month later, no TV cameras were rolling. Arzu became one of tens of thousands of migrants forced to wait for months south of the border, in relative obscurity and unable to find an attorney.
“I had to be on my own before the judge,” said Arzu, 31. “I was left to defend myself.”