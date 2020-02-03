11th U.S. Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Northern California

Officials have confirmed that a central California couple has been sickened with a new virus after the husband traveled to the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak, bringing the number of U.S. cases to 11.

The couple, both 57 years old, have not left their home since the husband returned from China, according to a Sunday announcement from San Benito County Health and Human Services. This included a case of person-to-person transmission, officials said.

A woman in the San Francisco Bay Area who became ill after returning from a trip to China was the ninth person in the U.S. to test positive for a new virus, health authorities said Sunday. It was the second novel coronavirus case announced in Santa Clara County in the past three days but the two cases are not related, according to the county Public Health Department.

The woman, a visitor to the U.S., had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus. She arrived Jan. 23 to visit family, officials said in a news release.

The patient has stayed at home with family since she arrived, except for two occasions when she sought outpatient medical care. She has been regularly monitored and was never sick enough to be hospitalized, the release said.

The woman's family members have also been isolated at the home. The health department has been bringing them food and other necessities, officials said.

"A second case is not unexpected. With our large population and the amount of travel to China for both personal and business reasons, we will likely see more cases, including close contacts to our cases," Dr. Sara Cody, the county's health officer, said in a statement.

The first case in the Bay Area was a man who traveled to Wuhan and Shanghai before returning Jan. 24 to California, where he became ill, Cody said Friday.