Concord Woman Who Fought for Humanitarian Relief for Immigrants Will Attend State of the Union

Maria Isabel Bueso, 24, became a public face of the plight of hundreds of immigrants who faced deportation last year after the Trump administration abruptly stopped issuing the temporary relief waivers they had relied on to stay in the United States and continue receiving medical treatment.

Bueso, who was born in Guatemala with a rare genetic disease, testified at a congressional hearing in September, insisting she would die if she were deported. National media outlets covered her story, and public outcry intensified.

Shortly after, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services reversed its position and resumed considering requests for so-called medical deferred action. In December, the agency approved Bueso's request to remain in the U.S. for another two years.

At the State of the Union on Feb. 4, Bueso will be the guest of Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Concord, who called for the congressional hearing she testified at and later introduced a House bill that would grant legal permanent resident status to Bueso and her immediate family.

Bueso moved to the U.S. with her family when she was 7 after doctors in the Bay Area invited her to participate in a clinical trial for a new drug to treat her condition — Mucopolysaccharidosis type VI.

The trial led to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the drug, which Bueso needs to survive. She receives it through intravenous infusions at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland.