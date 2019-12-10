Concord Woman With Rare Disease Granted Reprieve From Deportation

A Bay Area woman receiving life-saving treatment for a rare genetic condition, who could die if deported, has been approved by the federal government to remain in the U.S. for two more years.
The reprieve marks a reversal by the Trump administration, and comes months after immigration authorities told Concord resident Maria Isabel Bueso that she and her immediate family had 33 days to leave the country or face deportation.
Bueso, 24, depends on a weekly intravenous infusion of medicine at an Oakland hospital to survive. The treatment is not available in her native Guatemala.
In a letter drafted Dec. 6, USCIS San Francisco District Director John Kramar informed Bueso that her request for humanitarian relief, known as deferred action, had been granted and is effective until August 13, 2021.