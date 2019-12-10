Concord Woman With Rare Disease Granted Reprieve From Deportation

“I was so happy and relieved,” Bueso said. “I really appreciate everyone who has been so kind to my family and given us support.”

Forcing Bueso to leave the U.S. would be akin to “pulling the plug on a respirator,” said Dr. Paul Harmatz, a pediatrician at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, who treats her.

The genetic disease, which stunts normal skeletal development and can cause respiratory complications and organ degeneration, has left Bueso confined to a wheelchair, and breathing through a device implanted in her throat.

Bueso came to the U.S. with her family when she was 7, after Harmatz and other doctors in the Bay Area invited her to participate in a clinical trial for a new drug to treat her condition — Mucopolysaccharidosis type VI. Her participation in that trial was very important in order for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve the drug, called Naglazyme, said Harmatz, who led the trial.

Bueso and her family were subsequently able to renew their deferred action status several times. Bueso has since become a nationally renowned advocate for people with rare diseases.

Last summer, Bueso graduated summa cum laude from CSU East Bay, where she helped create a scholarship fund for students with disabilities.

But in early August, USCIS stopped reviewing almost all applications for deferred action, including those of immigrants in need of medical treatment in the U.S.