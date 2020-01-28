Previously Scheduled Diplomatic Flight From Wuhan, China No Longer Landing at SFO

No flights are currently scheduled to arrive in San Francisco from Wuhan, China — the origin of the deadly coronavirus — despite previously announced plans by the U.S. government to transport American citizens and diplomats from there to San Francisco International Airport this week, Mayor London Breed said on Monday.

"I know that there have been a number of rumors coming out of a flight coming to San Francisco with diplomats from China," Breed said at a press conference addressing the city's preparedness for an outbreak. "And our latest understanding is that there are no incoming flights that we have been made aware of."

That diplomatic flight is now going through Anchorage before landing in Ontario, California. The trip will include three health checks at each stage of the flight, according to San Francisco health officials.

"This issue is rapidly evolving and changing. It's important to recognize that there are no confirmed cases in San Francisco at this time," said Tomás Aragón, the city's public health officer, at Monday's briefing. He noted, however, that officials "are actively preparing for the possibility of confirmed cases."

Additionally, all commercial flights between San Francisco and Wuhan will remain canceled this week, although officials from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will still be at the airport in the coming days, according to SFO spokesman Doug Yakel.

There have been five confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., including two Southern California cases confirmed on Sunday — in Los Angeles and Orange counties. All five infected people had recently traveled to Wuhan.

