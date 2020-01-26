There Are Now Two Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Southern California

California now has two confirmed cases of coronavirus. The first is in Los Angeles County, announced late Sunday morning. The second is in Orange County, announced late Saturday night.

With the two new California cases, the number of Americans with coronavirus has risen to four. Both individuals recently traveled from Wuhan, China, where the virus originated. They have both been transported to hospitals.

The Orange County individual is in good condition, according to a press release.

The virus, known as nCoV, is a new strain that hasn't been previously identified in humans.

The Department of State will be relocating American diplomats and citizens living in Wuhan on a flight to San Francisco on Jan. 28.

The press release did not specify the airport the evacuated individuals will be arriving at.

Spokespersons from both San Francisco International Airport and San Jose International Airport said there were no plans, thus far, for the evacuated individuals to land at their locations. A spokesperson from Oakland International Airport did not immediately respond to a media inquiry.

The Centers for Disease Control say symptoms of coronavirus include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Symptoms can appear in as little as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

The two other U.S. cases of coronavirus have been reported in Washington State and Chicago.

As of Sunday, there have been 1,975 confirmed cases of the virus in China, with 56 deaths. Thailand, Japan and South Korea have also reported cases.

This post has been updated.