Fans Gather in Los Angeles to Mourn NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

Hundreds gathered outside Staples Center in Los Angeles to mourn the death of 18-time NBA all-star Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday morning at 41 years old.

The 5-time NBA championship winner and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

"I've been [going] to Laker games my whole life," said fan Bobby Jimenez. "Every single parade, I was here. His last game, I was here. I flew to Boston to see them get beat down in the finals — that's my guy."

"It was just devastating," said Viviana Baez, adding that it was important to come to Staples Center because "everybody is sharing all these emotions, sharing respect and sharing our memories of a legend."

While many praised Bryant's athletic ability and legacy as a professional sports legend, several attendees mentioned the enormous impact he'd had on their lives.

"Lakers — it's a family. It's not just a team, it's not just a sport" said Alex Fultz. "Lakers kept me off the streets as a kid. I'd run home to watch Kobe play instead of going out and doing something I shouldn't. It's just — it's just hard to take in."

Dozens of NBA players and fans commented on social media, mourning the loss of Bryant, including NBA all-star Michael Jordan and longtime Lakers teammate Shaquille O'Neal.

In a statement, the Golden State Warriors said they were "saddened and shocked" to learn about the passing of Bryant and his daughter.

"Kobe was one of the iconic players in the history of the NBA and touched fans in every market, including the Bay Area, for 20 years," the statement reads. "His unquenchable desire and drive to be the best elevated him to a level that few have ever reached and enabled him to leave a legacy that will be celebrated for generations."

Chase Center has placed a memorial for Bryant outside the arena.

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and three other children.

The Associated Press contributed to this story