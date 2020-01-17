Indie Artists Vs. The Frida Kahlo Corporation

You can find Frida Kahlo's image all over the Bay Area. The Mexican painter lived in San Francisco for a little bit in the 30s and 40s with her husband, Diego Rivera.

She became even more famous in the years after she died, and now you can find her name and likeness on everything from shoes, to tequila, to even Barbie dolls.

The Frida Kahlo Corporation, which is behind many of these products, wants to monopolize the use of her name - and it's been going after indie artists who make and sell Frida Kahlo-inspired art. Now, one California artist is taking company to court in San Francisco later this month.

Guest: Chloe Veltman, KQED arts and culture reporter

